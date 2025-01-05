Luxury holiday accommodation plans for old building at Llanrwst farm

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

New plans for “exceptional” holiday accommodation at an old farm building near Llanrwst have been submitted to county planners.

Llion and Sian Jones want to diversify their farm and have applied for permission to restore and convert the gate house building at Moelogan Fawr, Carmel.

The couple have applied to convert the derelict building into holiday accommodation, which includes the erection of a “modest” single-storey extension to the side and rear of the existing structure.

Restoration

The 850-acre hill farm is on the edge of the Hiraethog area and has been run by the couple for six years.

Work is yet to start, but if the application is granted, the restoration and conversion will create one part-time job.

In a planning statement, the applicants said: “We propose to convert a former gate house building as a farm diversification project on our upland beef and sheep farm in Carmel, Llanrwst.

Luxury

“The ambition is to create a single-storey two-bedroom luxury holiday accommodation.

“Our research shows, to achieve the highest occupancy rates and quality standards, the accommodation needs to be exceptional.”

They added: “We will strive to achieve the best possible standard rating and provide unique accommodation.

“Farming, however, is increasingly under pressure; subsidies are reducing year on year, and there are ever cumulative demands on us from processors and governments.

“We strongly believe diversification is essential for us to remain in the countryside to continue our farming traditions.

“We are passionate about our farming industry, and we see this as an opportunity to inform our guests about our tradition, farming practices, and share the amazing view and tranquillity of our land.”

The applicants said they took over the farm’s running in 2019 from parents.

Neighbours have not yet been consulted on the plans, which will likely be discussed at a future planning committee meeting at Conwy ’s Bodlondeb HQ.

