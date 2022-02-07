Magazine that published anti-Welsh language article lashes out at Huw Edwards and other critics
A magazine that published an anti-Welsh language article has lashed out at its critics on social media, including broadcaster Huw Edwards.
The Critic had published an article by writer Jonathan Meades that described attempts to increase the number of Welsh speakers as a “totalitarian project” and the “moribund” language itself as a tool of “self-harm and curtailment”.
Huw Edwards and others had criticised the publication of the article, with the newsreader saying: “Meades is a brilliant writer and I have enjoyed his work over many years.
“I can only assume he’s skint. Nothing else can explain this bilge.”
But The Critic hit back in a number of hot-tempered tweets, saying: “Huw Edwards wonders if Jonathan Meades is skint. No one wonders if Huw ‘half a million quid of taxpayers’ money a year’ Edwards is skint.”
It also took aim at criticism from Welsh Senedd Member Mabon ap Gwynfor who called the article “nausea inducing long form of written vomit which should only be read if you have a penchant for mental flagellation”.
Plaid Cymru councillor Sion Phillips also responded to ask: “How in 2022 is shit like this allowed to be published?”
The Critic responded to say: “Another politician. This time wondering why in this century people are still allowed to write what they want.”
It so criticised Glyndwr University head of law Dylan Rhys Jones, who called the article “race hate” saying that the lecturer was motivated by “journalism he doesn’t like”.
The magazine dubbed ‘contrarian conservative magazine’ had also taken aim at efforts to promote the Welsh language last year, describing “Welsh language zealots” who would criticise others “for the heinous crime of suggesting that large numbers of people in Wales did not really want to have Welsh foisted on them”.
It had also published an article describing the campaign to use the name Yr Wyddfa rather than Snowdon an “inward-facing, exclusionary campaigns of ethno-nationalist cultural revisionism”.
‘Straightjacket’
In his column for The Critic, Jonathan Meades wrote: “This is the Welsh Government’s totalitarian project which aims to have one million people speaking Welsh by that date. That’s twice the (much exaggerated) number that is currently claimed to speak the language. What, in this context, does ‘speak’ mean?
“The capacity to make a simple purchase? Or the ability to discuss why R.S. Thomas, a fundamentalist nationalist whose politics could be ugly and naive but whose poetry is thrillingly harsh, seldom composed in Welsh (which he had begun to learn in middle age) and then with a certain trepidation. Thomas wrote of his compatriots: ‘An impotent people sick with inbreeding.’
“In an effort to maintain that sickness, a minimum of 60 extra ‘Welsh-medium nursery groups’ will be opened by 2026. Why? Why teach a moribund language whose survival depends on ‘initiatives’? Policy decrees these speakers are needed. Needed for what? For the sake of Welshness perhaps, to give the bogus bardic tradition new legs?”
The writer also complained about the move to give Welsh and English “equal” status in Wales, and claimed that the Welsh Government has a “splendid breeding programme based on lebensborn: women will be paid to bear children so that they can be brought up Welsh”.
He suggested that the policy for a bilingual Wales was putting children in a “linguistic straightjacket”.
why in this day and age are people like Meads mot locked up.Can you lmagine the furore if this kind of language was used to describe an initiative to promote gaelic or any other miority language.
Meads and his cohorts are to my mind down there with the lowest form of scum and need a sharp bollocking from the press authority.
Stop all this rubbish in wales 🏴
Welsh is of this soil, this island, the senior language of the men of Britain; and Welsh is BEAUTIFUL.
J.R Tolkien. Welsh is the oldest common denominator that binds us to our land and am so proud / privileged to send my daughter to Welsh medium education. Call out there racists for what they are; a waste of oxygen and space.
This person should read a bit of Welsh history and wonder why was the Welsh language in decline has he not heard of the Welsh Kont .
Whatever these empire nostalgics may think of me pales into insignificance compared to the contempt I feel for them.
What an out and out bigot and racist, why are publications not prosceuted for printing such racist bile ?
Foisted.What a great word.Does he not realise that the English speaking world had English foisted on them by means of conquest,subjugation and denial of their culture and language. The only people that should be speaking English are the English themselves .Similar to Spanish and Portuguese in South America.
The Critic sounds like a cultural supremacist rag that looks down its Anglophile nose at anything not Anglo and writes about it in pompous dismissive tones. Good job a lot of English people also think it’s rubbish.
Oh DEAR … ‘The Critic’ can’t take criticism. And because diddums hasn’t the skill to kick the ball, he tries to kick the man. Huw sidesteps the foul and shoots straight to goal. Wales 1 – Pillocks United 0.
Asking a serious question: Would it be possible to take legal action against both author and the vile rag that published him on the basis that this is pure hate speech? I would gladly contribute to a fund for legal costs to do this if it were possible.
Stop this puerile fantasy,if you must voice opposition to this infantile,ignorant fascism use facts and common sense.
From their website page………”Contributors include David Starkey, Joshua Rozenberg, Peter Hitchens and Toby Young.[3]”
Matthew 7:20.
What a bigot and racist Meades is. If he loves england and the english language so much, then why does he live in Marseille?
Thank you Mr Meades. You have made my mind up for me. I will be learning to speak Cymraeg!
Try out Duo Lingo. It’s great way to familiarise yourself with the ancient tongue of the Cymru. Heddwch / Peace.
Thankfully people are ignoring these racist idiots as the Welsh language is growing. Personally I don’t mind their attitude – it’ll make more people in Wales realise independence is the best way forward.
What is it with right wing controversialists that they pride themselves on “saying the unsayable” but are staggeringly thin skinned whenever they receive a word of criticism? Why do they think that their freedom of speech is contingent on everybody else being denied theirs?
What has Huw Edwards’ salary got to do with anything? What Jonathan Meades wrote is still rubbish and incorrect