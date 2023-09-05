Driver trapped following collision between bus and car in Pembrokeshire

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a 52-seater bus and a car, which left a driver trapped.

Fire crews are working to remove the driver who is trapped following the collision on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the emergency services responded at 2.19pm on Tuesday to the incident in Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle,” a spokesman said.

“Many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries.

“One driver is currently severely trapped, crews are currently working to extract the trapped driver as well as administering first aid.”

Firefighters from the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth were called to the scene as well as the air ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said the news was “worrying” and his thoughts are with those involved.

Mr Drakeford posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge. Details are still emerging.

“My thoughts are with all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene.”

A police spokeswoman said the incident had been downgraded from a major incident.

“Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock at about 2.15pm on September 5,” they said.

“The A477 is currently closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout and road users are advised to take an alternative route.”

