Major incident declared following huge explosion in Swansea

13 Mar 2023 2 minute read
Councillor for Morriston, Rob Stewart, Tweeted a photo of the devastation – Photo: @Cllr_robstewart

A major incident has been declared following a suspected gas explosion in Swansea.

Pictures posted only minutes after the blast show a house in Clydach Road, Morriston reduced to rubble and the road covered in bricks as ambulances and fire crews attend the devastating scene.

Emergency services have cordoned off the area (Photo: Nation.Cymru)

Councillor for Morriston, Rob Stewart, Tweeted a photo of the street and said: “It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities.”

Residents reported the loud bang that shook windows in their frames early on Monday afternoon.

One woman living nearby said she felt the explosion and her conservatory door was blown open as the blast whooshed through her house.

Another woman said she heard the explosion from Clydach and thought it was thunder.

A police officer attending the scene told Nation.Cymru “not everyone has been accounted for”.

The ruins of a house can be seen through the trees as police guard the area. (Photo: Nation.Cymru)

A statement from South Wales Police said: “Emergency services are responding to an incident on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston.

“Please avoid the area whilst we deal with the incident.”

A spokesperson for Wales & West Utilities said: “We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea this morning (13 March) and immediately sent a team of engineers.

“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene. We are now working with them to make the area safe – as we do on all incidents of this nature.

“We do not yet know the cause of the explosion and our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work.”

