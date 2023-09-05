Major offshore windfarm project secures lease of seabed rights from Crown Estate

The team behind the development of the Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm has agreed a lease for its offshore cable transmission corridor with the Crown Estate.

RWE is leading the development of the wind farm, which will be located around 10.5 km off the Great Orme, and would be Wales’ largest renewable energy project.

Agreement for the lease of seabed rights is a significant milestone for the development, which could be approved this autumn.

The wind farm has been designated as a nationally significant infrastructure project, with the final decision on consent resting with the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

As the project lies in Welsh waters, a Marine License was also required from Natural Resources Wales.

If approved, Awel y Môr could be built to the west of the existing Gwynt y Môr wind farm, with its grid connection planned to reach the shoreline between Rhyl and Prestatyn.

Progress

Tamsyn Rowe, Project Lead for Awel y Môr, said: “With our Development Consent Order application currently resting with the Secretary of State, we are continuing to work so the project can progress without delay, should it receive approval this autumn.

“Agreeing the lease for the offshore portion of the transmission route with The Crown Estate is an important step and follows the award of a marine license from Natural Resources Wales to drill a number of test boreholes as part of site investigations.

“With the potential to provide power equivalent to half a million homes, bringing the Awel y Môr project to fruition at its full potential is a major opportunity for north Wales and the wider UK.”

RWE is developing Awel y Môr, which could generate power equivalent to half a million homes, in a joint venture with partners Stadtwerke München (30%) and Siemens Project Ventures (10%).

The company is the leading power producer in the UK, supplying around 15% of all electricity through its portfolio of onshore wind, offshore wind, hydro, biomass and gas.

It has revealed ambitions to invest up to £15 billion in clean energy projects in the UK by 2030.

In addition, RWE is developing onshore wind farms at Gaerwen and Alwen in north Wales and has plans for a floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea.

