Major overhaul of town bus station completed

A major project to improve Carmarthen Bus Station has been successful completed.

The scheme, supported by the Welsh Government Local Transport Fund grant, has eased congestion for pedestrian and passengers with the widening of the Blue Street bay, offering additional space for waiting and alighting passengers.

New high specification shelters with sustainable green roof systems have also been erected at every bay, whilst trees have been relocated within the street to enhance the overall aesthetics of the area.

Information screens

The new bus shelters are fitted with electronic passenger information screens to provide real-time updates for passengers, in addition to this large passenger information screens have been installed at the north and south entry points of the bus station.

A raised crossing point and safety railings have also been installed to improve pedestrian safety at the bottom end of Blue Street, directing pedestrian flow to the opposite side of the road, increasing footfall to shops along Blue Street.

Attractive

Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services – Cllr Edward Thomas said: “This modern and upgraded bus station is a wonderful gateway into Carmarthen Town and provides a safe, attractive and accessible bus station to passengers with readily available service information.

“The County Council would like to extend its gratitude to local businesses for their patience and support during works. It is our hope that the benefits of improved transport facilities and the enhanced streetscape will be enjoyed by the community for years to come.

“I would also like to thank the local councillors, representing the Carmarthen Town ward, for ensuring that the concerns of local businesses were effectively communicated to the project team.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

