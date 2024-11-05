Major port operator could take over running Carmarthenshire’s only harbour

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A large UK port operator is in the frame to take over the running of Carmarthenshire’s only harbour.

Milford Haven Port Authority is in discussions with Carmarthenshire Council, which owns Burry Port harbour, after the previous operator went into administration.

Council cabinet members discussed a harbour report behind closed doors at a meeting in October, the minutes of which said they’d agreed to team up with a “reputable” third party, Milford Haven Port Authority, as soon as legally possible to “develop and sustain” the harbour.

Silt

The accumulation of silt and sand at the harbour and concerns about the state of its pontoons have been the cause of many complaints in recent years. A group, Friends of Burry Port Harbour, has been campaigning for action. The council had awarded a 150-year lease in 2018 to a company called Burry Port Marina Ltd to operate the harbour on its behalf. The company went into administration last year.

Speaking on November 4, cabinet members Cllr Hazel Evans and Cllr Alun Lenny said the council had a legal duty as the harbour authority and as its owner to take reasonable steps to ensure it could be used safely.

“We are, therefore, pleased to be able to update stakeholders and the local community that Carmarthenshire Council are in discussions with a reputable and trusted organisation to secure the long-term future of the harbour,” they said.

Discussions

The Port of Milford Haven handles millions of tonnes of liquefied natural gas and various bulk cargo every year. A freight and passenger ferry service to Ireland also operates there. Its chief executive, Tom Sawyer, confirmed it was in discussions with the council about how it could support the marina operation in Burry Port. “As no formal agreement has been made yet it would be inappropriate for us to comment further,” he said.

Bob John, chairman of Friends of Burry Port Harbour, described Milford Haven Port Authority as well-established and experienced. Welcoming its potential involvement, Mr John said: “Once the formal side of things has been completed we will be looking to have a meeting with the county council.”

The harbour was placed under temporary management following Burry Port Marina Ltd’s administration, and Mr John said there have been some “minor improvements” since such as work at the approach to the harbour channel and the replacement of a barrel post. However, a dredging vessel sank in the harbour in January this year.

Mr John said the number of boat owners who used the harbour had decreased. “It is the only one in Carmarthenshire – it really is a jewel in that respect,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

