Major progress in plan to reduce tidal flooding

Plans to reduce tidal flooding in a west Wales town have reached a significant milestone with the appointment of a specialist consultancy firm.

Civil engineering company Binnies has been chosen to drive the Detailed Design Phase of the Cardigan Tidal Flood Scheme in the Strand area of Cardigan, Ceredigion.

Led by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the scheme aims to build a flood wall along the riverbank, stretching from Gloster Row Carpark to Cardigan Bridge.

This wall will reduce tidal flood risk to approximately 90 homes and businesses, significantly enhancing the community’s safety and resilience.

“Pivotal moment”

Binnies, renowned for their expertise in flood risk management, will lead on critical aspects of the wall’s design, including construction materials and resilience against future climate challenges. This phase will also explore opportunities to improve the local environment and provide new community areas.

Paul Isaac, NRW’s Project Executive for the scheme, said: “This is a pivotal moment for the Cardigan Tidal Flood Scheme. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Binnies, whose expertise – along with ours – will enable us to make good progress through the Detailed Design Phase.

“Together, we are confident in producing a design that not only addresses the immediate flood risks but also creates long-term value for the community and environment.”

Climate emergency

The team behind the scheme hopes to complete the Detailed Design Phase in early 2026 before a planning application is made to Ceredigion County Council. Upon finalising this detailed design and obtaining all the necessary permissions, NRW would then apply for funding to build the tidal flood scheme.

Subject to successfully obtaining funding and all the necessary permissions, construction could start later in 2026.

This announcement follows the publication of the proposed flood wall outline in October, reinforcing NRW’s commitment to safeguarding Cardigan from tidal flooding. The scheme is funded by the Welsh Government, reflecting a broader commitment to climate resilience across Wales.

With 1 in 7 homes and businesses in Wales at risk of flooding, and with the climate emergency bringing more extreme weather, it is more important than ever that people know and understand their flood risk.

NRW is encouraging people who live in areas at risk of flooding, but who have not experienced flooding before, to take three simple steps to help protect their home, possessions and family from the devastating effect of flooding in the future:

A digital newsletter for residents and other people who are interested in the scheme has been launched. People can sign up for the newsletter by using this link: https://bit.ly/CTFSNewsletter.

