Major rail upgrades for South Wales Metro
A significant amount of engineering work was completed over a nine-day rail closure as Transport for Wales (TfW) continues to work on the next phases of the South Wales Metro.
The recent closure of the Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare and Treherbert lines between Pontypridd and Radyr (from September 27 to October 6) allowed TfW to progress with station, infrastructure and maintenance work.
Access
Some of the key works included platform preparation for level boarding at Pontypridd and Taff’s Well stations, removal of a footbridge at Treforest to allow a new access for all bridge and essential drainage work ahead of the winter season.
Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Transport for Wales said: “We are pleased to have made further progress on delivering the next phase of the South Wales Metro.
“During our nine-day closure we delivered a large amount of essential engineering works and we’re now looking forward to introduce brand-new trains to the South Wales network before the end of the year.
“We’d like to thank customers and lineside neighbours for their patience and understanding.”
Works
The full list of works includes adjustments made to platforms at Pontypridd station, as well as track and signalling improvements.
The original footbridge at Treforest station was removed and donated to Gwilli Heritage Railway to be preserved, with the opening of the stairs on the new Access for All bridge with the lifts due in November.
Installation of over 300 meters of the new ramped footbridge and 64 meters of level boarding works at Fernhill station.
700 square meters of platform resurfacing as well as 135 meters of level boarding works at Taff’s Well station, alongside continued work to the new Access For All station footbridge, due to open in late 2024.
Repairs and alterations were also made across the entire network in preparation for the introduction of new electric trains from November.
This has been a long farce if being blunt. Transport for wallies has helped convert many to car travel. Both my daughters have suffered yrs of these replacement buses and being dumped at Radyr, the dead spot for phone signal. When will it actually end, given nothing of the vale end of the Aberdare to Bridgend is electricfied. The fact they had to buy diesel modules to run the new trains, instead of letting them keep getting dusty in Taffs well. Shows the planning has been awful .
Were you aware that much of the water drainage infrastructure on the TAM lines was inoperative and much more could not even be located? The most modern and well maintained assets being 60 years old, and with plenty over 100 years old. That fact should put the recent collision on the Cambrian line (which NR has maintained about as well) into context, we can only consider ourselves fortunate that that crash was so minor. Any reasonable person would be unhappy for their children to be injured in a rail crash that standard routine maintenance could have avoided.
The Stadlers with diesel modules are destined for lines that won’t be electrified but if you’d rather keep the 150s for now then I’m sure the VoG line will happily take them early.
It is work that should have been done years ago. The disruption would have been the same if done in the past. I’m glad it is being done. It’s an investment in the future of the network. Shall we go back to the Pacers then? They were awful.