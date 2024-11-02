Major rail upgrades for South Wales Metro

A significant amount of engineering work was completed over a nine-day rail closure as Transport for Wales (TfW) continues to work on the next phases of the South Wales Metro.

The recent closure of the Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare and Treherbert lines between Pontypridd and Radyr (from September 27 to October 6) allowed TfW to progress with station, infrastructure and maintenance work.

Access

Some of the key works included platform preparation for level boarding at Pontypridd and Taff’s Well stations, removal of a footbridge at Treforest to allow a new access for all bridge and essential drainage work ahead of the winter season.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Transport for Wales said: “We are pleased to have made further progress on delivering the next phase of the South Wales Metro.

“During our nine-day closure we delivered a large amount of essential engineering works and we’re now looking forward to introduce brand-new trains to the South Wales network before the end of the year.

“We’d like to thank customers and lineside neighbours for their patience and understanding.”

Works

The full list of works includes adjustments made to platforms at Pontypridd station, as well as track and signalling improvements.

The original footbridge at Treforest station was removed and donated to Gwilli Heritage Railway to be preserved, with the opening of the stairs on the new Access for All bridge with the lifts due in November.

Installation of over 300 meters of the new ramped footbridge and 64 meters of level boarding works at Fernhill station.

700 square meters of platform resurfacing as well as 135 meters of level boarding works at Taff’s Well station, alongside continued work to the new Access For All station footbridge, due to open in late 2024.

Repairs and alterations were also made across the entire network in preparation for the introduction of new electric trains from November.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

