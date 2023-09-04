Major repair works to Menai Suspension Bridge get underway

Work will begin today (4 September) on the Menai Suspension Bridge to complete repairs in time for its 200th anniversary.

Work on the Grade I bridge will see new permanent hangers installed, following a rigorous period of development and testing, as well as extensive painting work to the exterior of the bridge.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead, however, the repairs to the bridge are not anticipated to lead to a full closure and and traffic management will be implemented to reduce disruption to local residents.

Single lane closures will be in place from 07:00 on Mondays to 15:30 on Fridays but there will be no traffic management measures in place on the weekends and bank holidays.

This is to maximise shift time for crews working on the bridge by not having to mobilise and demobilise after every shift.

Traffic lights will be in operation while traffic management measures are in place. The lights will be manually controlled during the morning and afternoon peak periods to enable tidal flows and reduce travel disruption as much as possible.

The full programme is expected to be completed in August 2025. The current weight restriction of 7.5T for crossing the bridge will remain in place until all works have been completed.

The bridge was closed without notice in October last year for essential maintenance work following safety recommendations from structural engineers.

Initially, the bridge was shut completely in both directions, but it was soon reopened to foot passengers and dismounted cyclists.

The bridge reopened in both directions in February this year.

Designed by Thomas Telford and completed in 1826, the Menai bridge was the world’s first major suspension bridge.

