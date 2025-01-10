Major roadworks are causing disruption in a popular seaside resort

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

‘Noisy and dusty’ roadworks are causing disruption in a popular seaside resort, and are set to continue until March.

The council is carrying out resurfacing works between Craig y Don and Llandudno, with areas of the promenade closed and a contraflow in place for traffic.

Phase one of the work started on Monday (January 6) between the junction of Tudor Road to the Yacht Club roundabout on the promenade. Work is due to finish on Friday.

Phase two will see work between the Yacht Club roundabout to the junction of Queen’s Road start on Monday 13 January, ending Friday 17 January.

Phase three of the work will then begin at the junction of Queen’s Road to the junction of Nant y Gamar Road from Monday 20 January, ending Friday 24 January.

Despite phase three of the work not being scheduled to start until January 20, roadworks are already in place on Nant y Gamar Road.

The roadworks are described on Conwy Council’s website as ‘noisy and dusty’, with completion on schedule ‘weather permitting’.

Llandudno mum Louise Evans, 48, said: “I understand they have to carry out the work, but it is a disruption, especially on Nant y Gamar Road, which is often busy with the school.

“It is going to be a busy few weeks with all the traffic diverted.”

Out of season

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council responded to the Local Democracy Reporting service, explaining more work was also planned.

She said: “There are several schemes in the area:

Craig y Don active travel, which is affecting Nant y Gamar Road

Promenade resurfacing

Coastal defence work near RNLI Lifeboat Station, not affecting traffic, but has limited some of the parking

“This work needs doing, and as Llandudno is a tourist destination, we have scheduled work out of season to minimise disruption to traffic. We’re sorry for the temporary inconvenience while we make these improvements.

“The work on Nant y Gamar Road is part of the active travel scheme to provide better connections in the Craig y Don area, including to schools and the railway station. The overall scheme is expected to be completed by the end of March.

“The traffic management on Nant y Gamar Road is in place for the safety of road users and workers and is scheduled until 27 January. The traffic lights on Clarence Crescent are due to be removed on 20 January. There is a road closure planned for Roumania Drive/Nant y Gamar junction at the end of February.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

