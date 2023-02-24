Major sustainable travel plans for Newport city centre unveiled

Proposals to make major sustainable travel improvements in Newport city centre have been unveiled.

The plans, which were released by Welsh Government, Transport for Wales and Newport City Council today ( 24 February), set out a series of improvements to Newport railway station, Queensway and Old Green roundabout.

Members of the public are being invited to give their views as part of a six-week public consultation on the proposals which runs from today until 6 April.

The proposals include:

A new public transport interchange at Newport rail station, linking rail and bus services, making the station a hub for sustainable travel

A new interchange to replace Old Green roundabout, with priority access lanes for buses and simplified active travel routes which are convenient and attractive for all users

Better active travel links between Old Green, the city centre and the riverfront.

The new scheme take forward key recommendations of the South East Wales Transport Commission which are being overseen by the Burns Delivery Unit.

The unit, which is led by Transport for Wales, in partnership with Welsh Government and local authorities of Newport, Monmouthshire and Cardiff, is developing a sustainable travel network across south-east Wales.

Once completed, the network will make walking, cycling and using public transport the easy option for people.

Better links

Geoff Ogden, chief transport planning and development officer at Transport for Wales, said: “The proposals outlined in the consultation have the potential to significantly improve travel in Newport by providing better links between rail and bus and better routes for walking, wheeling and cycling.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to have their say on the consultation, to help shape these important plans for the city.”

Lee Waters MS, Welsh Government deputy minister for climate change with responsibility for transport, said: “Developing active travel routes alongside bus and rail services is central to our plans to make sustainable transport a viable alternative to using the car.

“I am pleased to see Burns Delivery Unit, Transport for Wales and local authorities working together to make these plans a reality, ensuring the right thing to do is the easiest thing to do for the people of Newport.”

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “building a stronger, greener Newport for is a priority for the council. Improving access to public transport and active travel options is an important part of this work.

“The proposals we have developed with our partners will hopefully help people to become less dependent on cars while delivering real, sustainable change for our city.

“These proposals are for the people of Newport, and I would urge everybody who lives, works and visits the city to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think.”

Further details about the proposals, as well as the link to have your say on the plans, can be found on the public consultation site.

