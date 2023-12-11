Major operation gets underway to remove diseased trees

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has started work to fell diseased larch trees at Mynydd Deulyn, in the Conwy Valley.

The trees, in a forest block covering 9.5 hectares at Llyn Crafnant near Trefriw, have become infected with Phytophthora ramorum, commonly known as larch disease.

A Statutory Plant Health Notice (SPHN) has been issued which requires NRW to act within a set period of time to control the disease, which can spread quickly through a woodland or forest, killing whole trees.

The work, which started today, 11 December, is expected set to last three months.

Spread

Kath McNulty, NRW’s Team Leader for Forest Operations in North West Wales, said: “To comply with the notice, the trees will need to be removed to stop any further spread of the larch disease.

“Due to the location of the site, work requires access management to keep everyone safe and may mean temporary public right of way closures.

“We will work to reduce the impact on the local community wherever possible and no forest operations will take place at weekends.

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe and we are asking members of the public to follow any signage in place during the work.

“We would like to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation.”

Residential, agricultural and third-party access will remain open at all times but may be subject to short delays while timber lorries are operating.

