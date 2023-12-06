Majority in Wales oppose the UK pulling out of Human Rights Convention

Martin Shipton

A clear majority of people in Wales want the UK to remain part of the European Convention on Human Rights, according to a new poll.

Released in advance of International Human Rights Day on Sunday December 10, respondents to the survey from across Wales showed strong support for human rights protections, with the vast majority saying they thought it was important to be able to challenge government, that they felt the right to peacefully protest was valuable and that children should be educated about their rights.

The Amnesty poll, carried out by Savanta, shows that withdrawal from the European Convention would not be supported by 60% of Welsh adults, with only one in five (21%) saying that the UK should withdraw and 19% saying they didn’t know.

Challenge government

More than four out of five Welsh adults (86%) said they felt it was important to be able to challenge government if it violates people’s rights – a key protection that the European Convention helps underpin. An overwhelming majority of people from Wales (81%) felt that it was important to be able to peacefully protest about something they cared about, and 84% people in Wales thought it was important for children and young people to be taught about their rights in school and college.

The opinion poll also showed overwhelmingly that most people in Wales thought the next UK government should focus on other issues rather than any proposal to withdraw from the human rights treaty.

When asked to rank the top five issues that they wanted the next government to prioritise, respondents to the poll chose tackling the cost of living crisis as their top priority issue (66%), with resourcing the NHS properly a close second (60%). Fewer than one in ten (6%) put European Convention withdrawal as a top five priority.

Threats

Amnesty’s poll comes after a year of publicised threats from high profile politicians about the possibility of the UK leaving the Europe-wide human rights treaty, most recently following a legal defeat for the UK Government’s controversial Rwanda plan.

The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is an international human rights treaty between the 47 states that are members of the Council of Europe – not to be confused with the European Union.

Governments signed up to the ECHR have made a legal commitment to abide by certain standards of behaviour and to protect the basic rights and freedoms of people. It is a treaty to protect the rule of law and promote democracy in European countries.

The idea for the creation of the ECHR was proposed in the early 1940s while the Second World War was still raging across Europe. It was developed to ensure that governments would never again be allowed to dehumanise and abuse people’s rights with impunity, and to help fulfil the promise of “‘never again”.

Listen

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said: “The government should listen to the views of people in Wales who clearly want to keep their European Convention rights intact. The European Convention protects cherished freedoms like the right to be able to peacefully protest, the right to equal marriage and the right to a fair trial.

“As we’ve seen with campaigns like Hillsborough and the Stafford Hospital scandal, the European Convention allows ordinary people to challenge public bodies or the government when things go very badly wrong.

“The government of the day should not be able to pick and choose which rights apply, and who is entitled to them. Human rights have at their heart a principle of equality and they must apply to all people in order to be of value to any of us.

“Repeated threats from politicians to withdraw from the European Convention are undermining the UK’s reputation on the world stage. On top of everything else, withdrawal from the European Convention would also threaten the fragile peace in Northern Ireland which has the convention as a key element of the Good Friday Agreement. Constant talk of leaving the convention is damaging, dangerous and unpopular.”

* Between August 31 and 8 September 8, more than 3,600 adults across the UK were asked by polling firm Savanta what they wanted the next government to prioritise, about their main political concerns, as well as questions related to the importance of the European Convention on Human Rights. Data were weighted to be representative of the UK by age, sex, region, and social grade.

