Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Majority of Scots in favour of independence, new poll finds

21 Jan 2023 2 minute read
Photo Yui Mok PA Images

A poll carried out amid the row over Westminster stepping in to block reforms of the gender recognition process in Scotland has found a majority in favour of independence.

Research by Find Out Now for The National suggested that 54% backed Scotland leaving the UK, with 46% in favour of remaining.

Those were the totals when those who said they did not know were excluded from the research, which was carried out between January 11 and 18.

On Monday, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced he would make a Section 35 order with a never-before-used section of the Scotland Act to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from gaining royal assent, despite being passed by Holyrood last month.

Commenting on the poll, SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “It’s clear people in Scotland have had enough of opposition parties’ Trump-like denial of Scottish democracy and the damage caused by ever-tightening Westminster control.

“Both Labour and the Tories are now hard Brexit parties, committed to keeping Scotland out of both the EU and the huge single market which means the economy and living standards are being hit hard.

“Westminster is undermining both the Scottish Parliament and our economy, which is why more and more people believe it is right that decisions about Scotland should be made by the people who live here so that we can build a fairer and more prosperous independent country.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Brooks
John Brooks
2 hours ago

SNP still making the mistake of linking independence with rejoining EU. To join or not to join would be for the newly independent country to decide upon. They need to remember that some folk support independence from both London and Brussels. The same is also the case here in Cymru.

2
Reply
Stephen Mahoney
Stephen Mahoney
1 hour ago
Reply to  John Brooks

Hardly a mistake, the majority of Scots want to re-join the EU. The opportunities that membership presents to grow the economy, balance a generous future fiscal budget and improve living standards are a no brainer surely.

-1
Reply
Iago
Iago
11 minutes ago

Another poll in other media outlets gives 54% AGAINST independence. It shows polls cannot be trusted.

0
Reply
boris
boris
7 seconds ago
Reply to  Iago

You are right plus this poll was organised by The National which is hardly neutral

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.