Majority of Tory rebels to fold and back Sunak’s Rwanda Bill

The “majority” of Conservative rebels are expected to back the Prime Minister’s Rwanda Bill after holding an 11th hour meeting in Parliament.

A Conservative rebel source said they expected the Safety of Rwanda Bill to pass “quite comfortably” during its third reading in the Commons, with only a “small number” of MPs voting down the Safety of Rwanda Bill at its third reading.

The announcement was made after more than 45 right-wing Tories, including former home secretary Suella Braverman and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, met in a Commons committee room to discuss their approach to a series of crunch votes for Rishi Sunak on Wednesday evening.

Former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed to reporters after the meeting that he would be “voting with the Government” during the third reading of the Bill.

Back the Bill

Speaking on behalf of the rebels, a source said: “The majority of those people who spoke in the room have decided to back the Bill at third reading.

“A small number of colleagues will vote ‘No’ on a point of principle.

“But the overwhelming likelihood is that the Bill will pass probably quite comfortably this evening.”

The source, who rallied against Downing Street’s handling of negotiations with the rebels over amendments to Mr Sunak’s flagship immigration policy, said some MPs in the room considered the third reading a confidence matter and that they wanted to support the Government.

Others, such as Mr Jenrick, who has tabled a number of amendments designed to tighten the legislation, have publicly stated that they are preparing to vote it down if changes are not made.

The decision by rebels to fold will be welcome news to the Prime Minister, who had already faced a revolt by 60 of his MPs, the resignation of two party deputy chairmen and a ministerial aide during Tuesday’s consideration of the Bill in the Commons.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

