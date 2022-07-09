Majority of Welsh Tory MPs and MS never distanced themselves from Johnson says shadow Welsh Secretary

A majority of Welsh Conservative MPs and MS never publicly distanced themselves from Boris Johnson, even when his administration was collapsing, the shadow Welsh Secretary has said.

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens said only six of 13 Welsh Conservative MPs and two of 16 Conservative MSs directly called for the Prime Minister to go prior to his resignation statement yesterday, with the rest keeping their heads down or supporting him.

Only MPs Craig Williams, Fay Jones, James Davies, Simon Hart, Stephen Crabb and Virginia Crosbie, and Senedd Members Gareth Davies and Peter Fox called on Boris Johnson to resign.

“After so many months of lies, sleaze and chaos, the fact that over half of Welsh Tory MPs did not directly call for Boris Johnson to resign tells the Welsh public everything about the rot right through the Conservative party,” Jo Stevens said.

“We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a change of government. We need a fresh start for Britain.”

‘Very sorry’

Of the other MP and MS, Monmouth MP David TC Davies welcomed his resignation but stayed on as Welsh Office Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, only sharing Simon Hart’s resignation statement.

Clwyd West MP David Jones, Aberconwy MP Robin Millar and Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS said that the Prime Minister needed to consider his position but did not explicitly call on him to resign.

Sam Rowlands MS and Jamie Walli MP shared Andrew RT Davies’ statement.

Natasha Asghar MS put out a statement post-resignation supporting the decision.

Alun Cairns MP, as well as MS Darren Millar, James Evans, Janet Finch-Saunders, Joel James, Laura Anne Jones, Mark Isherwood, Paul Davies, Russell George, Samuel Kurtz and Tom Giffard did not comment at all.

Simon Baynes MP meanwhile expressed regret at Boris Johnson’s decision to resign.

“I am very sorry about the resignation of the PM: I am a strong supporter and he has achieved a great deal for Wales and the UK,” he said.

“It is a great honour to be the MP for Clwyd South, a seat which he stood for in 1997 and has continued to visit and take a great interest in ever since.”

