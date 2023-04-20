Majority support restoring Maori name of New Zealand town.

A three-month window on submissions to restore the original Maori name of Russell, a town in New Zealand’s North Island, has now closed, but a local Maori activist says she is confident more than 80% of submitted proposals have been in favour.

Kororāreka was renamed by European settlers some time in the 1840s, after the leader of the British House of Commons, Lord John Russell, a man who never even set foot in New Zealand.

Kororāreka Marae Society chairperson Deb Rewiri said some Russellites wanted to retain the name Russell, and so have Kororāreka/Russell, “but we said the New Zealand mapping board are not in favour of having dual names,” she said.

The literal translation of the original name Kororāreka is ‘sweet penguin.’

This comes from the local story of a sick Maori chief who was given some soup made from a blue penguin, which he declared tasted sweet (‘Kororāreka’ = the little blue penguin; and ‘reka’ = sweet).

The Far North District Council has supported the proposed change, though Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford said some residents remained opposed.

Rewiri said people opposing the name change had been asked not to just rant, but to explain exactly why they were opposed, and put some rationale behind their thinking:

“I wated people to think more deeply around why they didn’t want the restoration of the name Kororāreka,” she said.

Land Information NZ said it was still counting received submissions before presenting them to the Geographic Board of New Zealand in June.

A ruling by the Geographic Board is expected later this year.

