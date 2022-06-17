Make the most of it: Hot weather could nudge 30C in Wales today but will turn cooler tomorrow

Temperatures of between 27-30C are expected in Wales today as a spell of hot weather reaches its crescendo, before cooling off with clouds and some rain tomorrow.

Wales won’t hit the highs of some other parts of the nations of the UK today, with London and East Anglia in England likely to reach 34C. But Wales will be hotter than Scotland and Northern Ireland where temperatures will be in the teens.

A high of 26.1C was recorded in Cardiff on Thursday, compared with the hottest parts of the other nations of the UK – 29.5C was recorded at Northolt in west London, 21.4C in Edinburgh, and 20.6C in Derrylin in Northern Ireland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said; “The heat is a result of a mix of home-grown warming due to a high pressure over the southern half of the UK, as well as a south westerly airflow bringing warm air, which has been over the continent through the week, across the country.

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperatures to exceed these values in June. Some areas may see warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20°Cs overnight, especially in urban areas.”

It will be cooler over the weekend with the risk of heavy showers. The highest temperatures are expected to include 16C in Porthmadog and 17C in Cardiff.

Britain’s highest recorded June UK temperature was 35.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976 – and forecasters do not expect that high to be surpassed this week.

