Making our minds up – could Cardiff host 2023 Eurovision?

Cardiff could be in the running to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after organisers decided this year’s winners Ukraine would be unable to stage the competition because of the Russian invasion.

Kalush Orchestra won this years contest with the song “Stefania”, securing Ukraine’s third victory in the contest’s history.

Ten cities from across the United Kingdom have now expressed an interest in bidding to stage the competition, including Aberdeen and Glasgow in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and six of the major English cities.

The Principality Stadium is being pushed as a potential venue as one of the largest roofed stadiums in the UK, and with a capacity of 70,000, if chosen, would make it the largest venue to host the contest.

Politicians in Wales have backed calls for the capital to host the competition, including the Leader of Cardiff Council Huw Thomas and Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

Very exciting

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, Tom Giffard MS, said: “Due to the on-going situation in Ukraine, it is sad that this years’ winners are unable to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest”

“But the news that Eurovision could be held in the United Kingdom is very exciting.

“Wales would be the perfect hosts as the ‘Gwlad Beirdd a Chantorion’ it would be fitting for Wales to host such an event.

“Let’s get Wales hosting next year’s Eurovision, and I hope that the BBC will work as closely as possible with Ukrainian officials to make sure that the event feels as ‘Ukrainian’ as possible.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS said: “It’s very sad that the Eurovision Song Contest can’t be held in the winner’s country next year because of the conflict in Ukraine.

“But as runners up, the UK would doubtless put on a fantastic event.

“The Principality Stadium in Cardiff would be a great venue to host the prestigious contest, to showcase one of Wales’ finest venues and to show the world the best of Cardiff and Wales.”

Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff Council, clearly expressed his preferred option by retweeting a twitter poll on Friday, which had four options – all of them Cardiff.

Wales has never previously hosted the competition but it has been staged in the UK a record number of nine times.

Last November a petition called on the Welsh Government to work with S4C and other relevant bodies to prepare a bid for Wales to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest.

It attracted 1,257 signatures and was considered by the Senedd’s Petitions Committee who agreed to close the petition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

