Man accused of murdering 52-year-old Pembrokeshire woman takes his own life

A man who was accused of murdering a 52-year-old woman in Pembrokeshire has died in hospital after taking his own life.

Lisa Fraser was discovered dead at a house on Military Road in Pembroke Dock at on Friday May 13.

Matthew Harris, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was charged with her killing, and threats to kill, robbery and criminal damage to a property in Neyland, Pembrokeshire.

The 41-year-old was remanded into custody at HMP Long Lartin near Evesham, England. Days later he was found to have hanged himself in his cell, Swansea Crown Court heard on Monday.

He was taken to hospital and died on May 28.

Harris had been due to enter his plea to murder at the court, but following his death the case can no longer be tried.

Judge Paul Thomas QC ordered that Harris’ death be noted on the case file.

In a tribute after her death, Ms Fraser’s family said: “Lisa was loved and cherished by her family and friends, and touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone.

“Lisa, we hope you’re dancing in gold dust.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said Ms Fraser’s husband and family were being supported by specialist officers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

