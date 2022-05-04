Man accused of murdering 66-year-old appears in court

Emmett Morrison, 38, of Heol Catwg, Caewern, Neath, is charged with killing Timothy Dundon.Mr Dundon’s body was found in a house on Heol Catwg on Wednesday April 27.Morrison is in custody and appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was wearing a prison issue grey jumper over a grey and black Adidas T-shirt with a tattoo visible on the left-hand side of his neck.

He spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Thomas QC set the date for the next hearing on June 13 when Morrison will be expected to enter a plea.

South Wales Police have said Mr Dundon’s family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.