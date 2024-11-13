Man accused of Southport killings appears in court

The 18-year-old man accused of carrying out a knife attack at a dance class in Southport has appeared in court.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, appeared via videolink for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday but he was not asked to enter any pleas to the 16 charges he faces.

Rudakubana appeared from HMP Belmarsh, seated with a single prison officer behind him and holding his grey sweatshirt over his face with his left hand.

Family members

He did not speak as he was twice asked to identify himself as the hearing began, watched by around 20 family members of the victims sitting in the public gallery.

The defendant, of Old School Close in Banks, Lancashire, is charged with three counts of murder, 10 of attempted murder, possession of a knife, production of biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Dance class

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at at Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29.

The attempted murder charges relate to eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

The hearing is continuing with legal and administrative matters which cannot be reported ahead of his trial, set for January next year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

