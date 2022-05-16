Man admits killing teenager Lily Sullivan in Pembrokeshire

A man has admitted killing an 18-year-old girl in Pembrokeshire in December.

Lily Sullivan’s body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday December 17.

Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, is due to stand trial for murder on June 20.

At a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Haines pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court heard that the plea is not acceptable to the prosecution and the trial on the charge of murder will go ahead as planned.

The trial is due to last for two weeks.

