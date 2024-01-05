Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Man and woman charged after bodies of two babies found in south Wales

05 Jan 2024 1 minute read
Police at the scene in Wildmill, Bridgend last year. Photo Rod Minchin PA Images

A man and woman have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in Bridgend.

Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, and Egle Zilinskaite, 30, are charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The charges relate to the discovery of two babies at an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

South Wales Police

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating the discovery of the bodies of two babies at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend in November 2022 have charged two people.

“Egle Zilinskaite, 30, and Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, have both been charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

“They will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 20th.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.