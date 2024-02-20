Man and woman released on bail after bodies of two babies found in south Wales

A man and a woman have been released on bail after being accused of preventing the decent burial of two babies at a home in south Wales.

Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, and Egle Zilinskaite, 30, are charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The charges relate to the discovery of two babies at an end-of-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

Interpreter

The pair appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where they spoke through an interpreter to confirm their names and addresses, and that they understood the charges.

They will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on March 19.

The defendants now live separately, with Ledovskis living at Neath Road in Swansea and Zilinskaite at Crewys Road in Cardiff.

Both have been released on conditional bail.

They have both been ordered to surrender their passports and not to contact each other.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

