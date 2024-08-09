Man appears in court after item allegedly thrown at Newport mosque window
A man has appeared in court charged with racially aggravated criminal damage after an item was allegedly thrown at a mosque window.
Luke Baulch, 43, of Newport, South Wales, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of racially aggravated criminal damage.
He was released on conditional bail ahead of a trial at Newport Magistrates’ Court on November 22.
Gwent Police said the force received a report that “an item was thrown at a window of a mosque” in Shaftesbury Street, Newport, at around 7am on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, of Gwent Police, said: “We will thoroughly investigate any alleged offence where racism or discrimination is an aggravating factor.
“Reports of this nature will be deeply concerning for all our communities; my message to you is that we’re here to offer support and keep you safe.
“Our neighbourhood officers will be on patrol to provide a visible presence in our communities and we will continue to be in regular conversations with you to offer advice and respond to any concerns.”
