Man arrested after child critically injured in car park collision

A man has been arrested after a young child was critically injured in a car park collision in Pembrokeshire.

The incident took place on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park in Tenby at about 4pm on January 2.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a young child.

Dangerous driving

A spokesperson said: “The child remains in a critical condition in hospital. Their family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“One man, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving. He remains in police custody.

“This is a tragic incident and is a live investigation. We ask that you do not speculate the circumstances and allow our officers to carry out their enquiries.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 25*6238.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

