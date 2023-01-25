Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after drag queen found dead in Cardiff city centre

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a well-known drag queen was found dead in a Cardiff city centre alleyway on Sunday.

He remains in police custody.

Darren Moore, 39, was last seen in Cardiff at about 5am on Sunday while wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, blonde wig, heels and carrying a clutch bag.

Officers were called to an alleyway in the vicinity of Windsor Place and Park Lane on Sunday night, where Mr Moore’s body was found.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, from South Wales Police, said: “Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death.

“I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation so far, which has helped enormously, and I would appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“I would also again like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

