Man arrested on suspicion of murdering 79-year-old woman

The woman was discovered at a property in Leach Road, Bettws, at around 1.55pm on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 79-year-old woman at a house in Bettws.

Gwent Police said they are questioning a 51-year-old man in custody and are not looking for any other suspect.

Officers were called to the house after the woman was found unresponsive.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed she had died.

A police spokesperson said: “Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“We’ve launched a murder investigation and a 51-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in police custody and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”