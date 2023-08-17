Man charged after dousing cops in petrol and threatening to set them alight

A man has been charged after he doused two police officers in petrol and threatened to set them alight.

On Monday evening (August 14) officers stopped to help a man who looked like he was in distress in Pontypridd.

As they approached, the man proceeded to cover them in petrol. He then violently threatened to set them alight.

He was subsequently arrested following a taser discharge.

South Wales Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, including a couple in a white SUV who stopped to provide assistance.

Daniel Roger, aged 41, from Penywaun Aberdare has been charged with two counts of threats to kill and two counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure.

Appeal

He has been remanded and is due to appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates today.

Chief Superintendent Steve Jones said: “This sort of dangerous behaviour is not tolerated, these officers were going about their daily business, supporting and keeping the community safe and were victim of this violent unprovoked attack.

“We will continue to arrest, charge and bring perpetrators before the courts. If you witnessed this incident, particular the couple in the white car, please get in touch with us and quote reference 2300272394.”

