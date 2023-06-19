Man charged with following Cwmbran assault

A man has been charged following an assault in Cwmbran last week.

Gwent Police received a report of an assault in West Roedin, Cwmbran at around 8.45pm on Thursday 15 June.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 25-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 28-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody and is due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court today (Monday 19 June).

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, or by direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300197354.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

