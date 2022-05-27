Man charged with Newport murder of 79-year-old woman

Gwent Police have charged a 51-year-old man, from the Newport area, with murder following the death of a 79-year-old woman.

Mari O’Flynn was found dead at an address on Leach Road in Bettws, at about 1.55pm on Tuesday 24 May.

The man has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Newport Magistrates court tomorrow, Saturday 28 May.

In a tribute to Ms O’Flynn yesterday, her loved ones said: “Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.

“We are completely devastated by the way our mum has been cruelly taken away from us.”

‘Missed’

They said Ms O’Flynn had much to look forward to, including a trip to Greece, where she had lived for 10 years with her husband.

They added: “We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

“The only comfort we can take from this situation is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate, whom she has missed dearly.

“The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike.”

