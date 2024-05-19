Man charged with Newport murder

A 21-year-old man from Newport has been charged with murder after a man died on Chepstow Road, Newport, on Tuesday (14 May).

The man, who had initially been arrested on suspicion of murder, has now been charged with that offence.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 May.

The family of Lee Crewe, 36, who died, paid tribute to him on Friday, describing him as ‘lovely, inside and out’.

Gwent Police has confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Crewe’s death and believe this to be an isolated incident.

Officers were called to Chepstow Road, Newport, on Tuesday 14 May after Mr Crewe was found unresponsive with serious injuries.

Paramedics

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed that he had died; his family are receiving support from specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigating officer, said:“Our thoughts remain with Lee Crewe’s family and friends at this time.

“As part of our investigation, we want to speak to anyone who may have any information or details that could assist our investigation, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“Our officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries, if you have any concerns or information, please do stop and talk with them.

“If you have any information, even if you think it is minor, that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting 2400157385.”

Anyone with dashcam footage, or CCTV, from Chepstow Road, or in the area around Merriott Place, between 4.45pm and 7pm on Tuesday 14 May, is also being asked to contact Gwent Police.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.

