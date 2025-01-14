Man died after being hit by car while walking dog, coroner told

A dog walker killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Carmarthenshire was found dead at the scene, an inquest opening has heard.

Aaron Jones, 38, was found in the grounds of a churchyard following a collision in Llanpumsaint, two days before Christmas.

At an inquest opening on Tuesday, Malcolm Thompson, the coroner’s officer for Carmarthenshire, said: “At approximately 7.20pm on Monday December 23 2024, Aaron was out walking his dog in the village when he was struck by a vehicle near Caer Salem Chapel.

“The vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

“Following the incident, Mr Jones’s dog ran off and was found wandering by a local man, who contacted Mr Jones’s wife.

“A missing person search was commenced in the area.”

Churchyard

Mr Thompson said Mr Jones’s body was found in the grounds of the churchyard, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police continues to investigate the incident.

Gareth Lewis, the assistant coroner for Carmarthenshire, adjourned the inquest for investigations to be completed.

A 27-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for a collision and failing to report a collision, and was later released on bail.

