Man from Newport charged with terrorism offences

A man has been charged with offences under the Terrorism Act.

Hakan Barac, 27, from Newport, south Wales, will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He has been charged with offences under section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, relating to the online distribution of terrorist publications, and section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000, relating to support for a proscribed organisation.

Counter Terrorism Policing Wales said Barac remained in custody ahead of his court appearance.

A spokesman added: “It is not considered there to be a wider risk to the public.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

