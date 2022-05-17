Man in court charged with murder of woman in Pembrokeshire

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman in Pembrokeshire.

The body of Lisa Fraser, 52, was found at a house on Military Road in Pembroke Dock at about 8am on Friday May 13.

Matthew Harris, 41, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, who is also charged with threats to kill, robbery and criminal damage to property in Neyland, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.

Harris appeared via video link, wearing a brown jumper, and spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Paul Thomas QC ordered Harris to remain in custody until a plea hearing on June 13.

He had first appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ms Fraser’s family said in a statement: “Lisa was loved and cherished by her family and friends, and touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone.

“Lisa, we hope you’re dancing in gold dust.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said Ms Fraser’s husband and family were being supported by specialist officers.

