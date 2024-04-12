Man jailed after 15-hour armed siege

A 22-year-old has been jailed after he held a woman hostage during a 15-hour armed siege.

Cameron Lloyd Jennings-Williams of Hafan Deg, Tanygrisia took up considerable emergency service resources during the incident in Blaenau Ffestiniog in August last year.

He appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday (April 11th) for sentencing after admitting threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and intentionally causing a public nuisance.

He was sentenced to two years in prison.

On August 16th, North Wales Police received a 999 call shortly after midnight reporting Jennings-Williams was seen to be in possession of what was described as a “large grass cutting tool” concealed down his trousers.

It was reported he had made a number of threats of violence towards a woman.

When officers attended his home, they saw he was inside and agitated and in possession of a knife.

Negotiators

He had threatened to harm himself and his partner, who was also inside his home.

After refusing to allow her to leave, a 15-hour armed containment around his home took place involving specialist officers including firearms, negotiators, and the drone unit, along with colleagues from the fire service and ambulance service.

During the incident, neighbouring properties were evacuated after Jennings-Williams made threats to set his home on fire if officers entered his property.

Having barricaded himself and his partner inside, he also disclosed he was in possession of a number of improvised Molotov bottles, which he threatened to throw at police.

Following negotiation, he eventually allowed his partner to leave, before he was arrested a short time later.

A number of weapons including two scythes, two hammers and a knife were later seized from his home.

Superintendent Gethin Jones, said: “The impact this incident had on the community and emergency service resources was hugely significant and could have been prevented.

“It must have been terrifying not only for the victim, but for the community and the residents who were unable to gain access to their homes for a long period of time – some of which had young children.

“During the 15-hour incident, officers committed at the scene were also unable to provide a service elsewhere.

“I welcome today’s sentence and hope it sends a clear message that robust action is taken against those who intentionally cause a public nuisance.”

