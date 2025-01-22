Man jailed after growing more than 650 cannabis plants in a disused shop

A man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after he was found to be maintaining a cannabis farm with a crop worth more than £180,000 at a disused town centre shop.

Artan Dedia, 36, pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis when he appeared at Merthyr Crown Court today (22 January).

Gwent Police officers seized 652 cannabis plants, worth at least £182,560, after raiding the building on High Street, Chepstow, in November last year.

Hydroponic equipment

Officers discovered the large-scale cannabis factory was spread across eight rooms and five floors, including the attic, and dismantled hydroponic equipment used to grow the class B drug was also found.

PC Hywel Evans, the officer in the case and Chepstow neighbourhood ward manager, said: “We supported Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) for southern Wales, in carrying out this enforcement work as part of Operation Altar, which tackles the supply of illegal drugs.

“We identified this disused building in Chepstow as a suspected cannabis farm after receiving reports of suspicious activity from residents; and have now brought Dedia to justice.

“Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps disrupt these illegal operations, which are often linked to sophisticated organised crime groups.

“Our work stops the onward sale into our communities and prevents the profits from going on to fund other forms of crime.

“We encourage anyone with concerns about illegal drugs in their area to get in touch, so that we can take action.”

