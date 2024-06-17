Man jailed after setting fire to own home and leaving

A 51-year-old man has been jailed after setting fire to his own home and then leaving.

Marcus Rahilly, of Green Terrace, Trefor, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Monday (June 17) after being found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life.

Shortly after 3am on October 11th 2023, emergency services were called to a house fire on Green Terrace in Trefor.

Rahilly, who was the tenant at the housing association property, had set fire to clothing in a bedroom before leaving the building.

Less than two minutes later, the fire alarm started sounding.

Blaze

A neighbour heard the alarm and went inside where she discovered the spreading fire.

She quickly alerted the fire service who were able to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading through the whole terrace of houses, protecting other residents who lived there.

He was jailed for three years and six months.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Atkinson said: “This was a reckless and dangerous incident in which a deliberate fire was set in a mid-terraced house.

“It was only due to the courageous and quick actions of a nearby resident that no one was harmed.

“If the fire had been left longer, there would have been much more serious consequences.”

