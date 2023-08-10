Man jailed for 12 years for sexual assault

A man has been sent to prison for 12 years after being convicted of a number of sexual assaults upon women.

Joshua Lovering, 20, from Cwmbran, was sentenced for the main offence of an attack where he entered a woman’s home in Bridgend without her permission in September 2022.

He gained access to her home uninvited and it was only down to the bravery of the victim that he stopped his attack.

The victim fought him off and managed to bite him, scratch his face, kick him and threatened him until he stopped and eventually left.

Lovering was located and arrested within hours of the attack and subsequently charged with attempted rape and sexual assault and was remanded into custody.

Detective Constable Ashley Colston commented: “The courage shown by the victim in this case is incredible.

“Lovering is a dangerous offender as highlighted with these violent attacks. For a victim to fight him off and come forward to police shows immense bravery and is a huge credit to her.

“South Wales Police is robust in its action against those who commit violence against women and girls. We welcome the sentence for these horrific crimes and hope this encourages others to come forward”.

Affray

At the time of this attack Lovering was also under investigation for further sexual assaults and affrays.

During these attacks he had used a knife to threaten his victims and demand sex. Whilst on remand he was then charged for the full series of his attacks and led to his lengthy sentence this week.

He pleaded guilty to affray, assault by penetration, sexual assault and threatening a person with a knife in a private place.

His total sentence is one of 16 years, 12 years in custody and 4 years on licence.

