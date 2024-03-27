Man jailed for 24 years for multiple rapes and sexual assaults

A man has been jailed for 24 years for multiple rapes and sexual assaults in Cardiff dating back more than 20 years.

South Wales Police began an investigation in 2019 when a victim bravely came forward to report they had been raped by John Charles Webb.

Webb, now aged 70, was arrested at his home address in Neath and as result of enquiries, two other victims were identified and provided statements.

All three victims, two male and one female, were under the age of 18 at the time of the sexual assaults which happened in the 1990s while Webb was living in Cardiff.

Trial

Webb was charged and faced trial at Cardiff Crown Court in December 2023.

He was found guilty of all 21 sexual offences including three counts of rape, five indecent assaults, and seven counts of indecent assault on a male.

Webb was sentenced at the same court on Friday, March 8 to 24 years in prison.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Jenna Hargraves, said: “Webb’s actions have taken a massive emotional toll on all three victims.

“For one of them, their life headed towards criminality because they struggled to cope with what had happened. Another victim described Webb as a violent man.

“But thanks to their bravery and a thorough investigation, he has been brought to justice.

“South Wales Police takes all reports of sexual violence extremely seriously and it is never too late to report a crime.

“Help and support is available for all victims of sexual violence, and we would encourage any victims; no matter how long ago the offence happened, to please come forward.

“If anyone has any more information about this or similar matters, and they have not yet spoken to police, please come forward.”

Help

South Wales Police has a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool on its website where you can report something that’s happened to you, or to someone else.

You can report anonymously, without giving any details.

Anyone can self-refer to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), even if you don’t want to speak to the police.

The service provides a safe place and dedicated care for anyone who has been sexually abused.

