Man jailed for domestic abuse after viciously assaulting partner

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for violent domestic abuse after he strangled and viciously assaulted his partner.

Dominic Patchett, of South Road, Caernarfon, assaulted the victim whilst fuelled with alcohol and drugs over the course of their 12-month relationship.

He appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 16th) after being convicted of strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to two years and three months in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order to protect the victim.

‘Horrific’

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Dominique Swift said: “The victim in this case was subjected to shocking and horrific abuse over the course of her relationship with Patchett.

“She was incredibly courageous to come forward and report his behaviour and crimes, which have had a lasting physical and emotional impact upon her.

“I welcome the sentencing which sends a clear message that such brutal acts of violence will be punished.

“Tackling violence against women is a priority for North Wales Police and we will not stop in our efforts to bring perpetrators of domestic violence to justice.

“We are listening to victims of domestic abuse and hope that this sentence will encourage others who might be reading this to come forward and speak to us.”

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling violence against women and girls.

More information is available here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

