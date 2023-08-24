Man jailed for false imprisonment of 76-year-old

A man has been jailed for three and a half years for the false imprisonment of a 76-year-old woman.

In November 2022, the victim, an elderly female who lives alone in Fairwater, had gone to let her dog out into the garden during the night.

An unknown man was in her garden and forced his way into her house.

He then assaulted her and prevented her from leaving on three occasions using violence causing minor injuries.

The victim used quick thinking and went into the garage claiming to get cigarettes for the suspect.

She then managed to escape through the garage door and run to a neighbour’s address.

Benjamin Brightmore, 33, from Sheffield, was traced through CCTV, ANPR and forensics which led to his arrest and charge on 18 February 2023.

He was remanded the following day.

On Wednesday 16 August, Brightmore pled guilty to the charge of false imprisonment and received a 43-month custodial sentence.

