Man jailed for inciting prostitution for gain

A man has been jailed after he befriended a vulnerable female via social media, developed a sexual relationship with her then advertised her for sexual services online.

46-year-old Charles Frayne from Splott, Cardiff booked Airbnb properties and took a cut of the payment.

Detective Constable Sean James, from South Wales Police, said: “Frayne gained the female’s trust by paying for food and taxi before forming a sexual relationship.

“Once he gained her trust, he then funded an advert on an escort website and caused her to become involved in prostitution.

“He initially denied the offence but before the victim was due to give evidence at court on July 21, he pleaded guilty.

“This has been a lengthy and complex investigation,

“His guilty plea reflects the strength of evidence against him because of the police investigation and the bravery of the victim.

“The impact on the victim has been devastating but she has been extremely resilient and patient since the start of this investigation.”

Sentence

Frayne was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Monday, August 21 to ten months in prison.

When Frayne was arrested in May 2021 he was remanded to prison due to being on life licence for a previous offence.

This means in total due to this case he will serve a total of three years and one month in prison.

In an e-mail to South Wales Police, the victim’s mother wrote: “My daughter and I would like to thank South Wales Police and particularly Sean for all their help in the case.

“Sean has been there right from the start supporting us and has always been there when we needed him.

“Thank you for being amazing and we are happy that the defendant pleaded guilty, and we can move on with our lives.”

