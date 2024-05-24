Man jailed for multiple child sex offences

A man from Rhondda Cynon Taf has been jailed for multiple child sex offences.

Adam John, 31, from Pontypridd, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of rape.

On Tuesday (May 21) at Cardiff Crown Court, he was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and restraining orders indefinitely.

Brave

Police Constable Chris Phillips said: “I would like to commend the incredible bravery of the victims in reporting this attack, which has allowed us to bring a dangerous individual to justice.

“I hope that this sentence will serve as encouragement to other victims of sexual abuse to come forward.

“We will believe you and do everything we can to bring offenders to justice, no matter how long ago the offences took place.

“If you have experienced these kinds of offences, you will be heard and listened to, and your report will be believed.”

