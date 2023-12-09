Man jailed for storage of asbestos without a permit

A man has been jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to the storage of asbestos without a permit, following an investigation by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Aidan Rowden, of Maes Llwyn, Amlwch, Anglesey, pleaded guilty to four charges under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 at an earlier hearing in Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court.

He was then referred to Caernarfon Crown Court, which has greater sentencing powers, and sentenced on December 6.

Director

Mr Rowden was the sole director of Asbestos North West & Wales Ltd and the charges relate to accepting and storing asbestos waste without a permit during two separate periods, on and before August 20, 2020 and on and before March 28, 2022 on land at Llwyn Onn Industrial Estate, Amlwch, Anglesey.

In addition to Mr Rowden receiving an eight-month custodial sentence – his company Asbestos North West & Wales Ltd was fined £20,000 and ordered to pay costs of £11,853.

Businesses that carry out asbestos waste removal must collect and transport the asbestos directly to a waste facility that is authorised to accept and store it.

Dangerous

Euros Jones, NRW’s operations manager for North West Wales, said: “This sentence reflects the seriousness of storing asbestos waste without a permit.

“Environmental regulations are in place for a reason and permits are required for businesses in the waste industry that move and store waste. Asbestos is a dangerous material and needs to be handled very carefully.

“Regulations make sure this work is done in a way that does not pose a risk to the environment or human health.

“We work closely with operators to make sure activities comply with the law and provide support and guidance when required.

“However, when a business fails to operate within the terms of its permit and guidance provided, we will take appropriate action. Operating without the required permit impacts other legitimate businesses and puts workers and members of the public at risk from hazardous waste.

“We hope the outcome of this case sends a clear message, we take offences of this nature very seriously and we will take the appropriate steps to protect people and nature.”

