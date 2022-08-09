Man killed in Cardiff quad bike crash

A 34-year-old quad bike rider has been killed in a crash.

The accident happened in Cowbridge Road East in the Canton area of Cardiff on Monday evening, South Wales Police said.

Dozens of police vehicles and ambulances were parked at the crossroads between Llandaff Road and Leckwith Road from around 5pm.

The busy street was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Debbie Hobrough said: “The collision involved a green and black Yamaha quad bike.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the driver of the quad bike, a 34-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin is aware and is being supported by officers.”

Police believe no other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage that may assist is being asked to contact South Wales Police via their website or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting the reference 2200266464.

