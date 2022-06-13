Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Man pleads guilty to murdering teenager Lily Sullivan in Pembroke

13 Jun 2022 1 minute Read
Lily Sullivan picture by Dyfed-Powys Police

A man has admitted murdering an 18-year-old girl in Pembrokeshire in December.

Lily Sullivan’s body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday December 17.

Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, was due to stand trial for murder on June 20.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

In a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Haines changed his plea to guilty.

Appearing via video link wearing a red t-shirt with a shaved head and beard, Haines spoke to confirm his name.

After admitting to murdering Ms Sullivan he could be seen rubbing his head in his hands.

More than a dozen of Ms Sullivan’s family members were sat in the public gallery of the court.

He will now be sentenced on July 7.

