Man released on bail after denying manslaughter of retired teacher

A Cardiff man, who has denied the manslaughter of a retired teacher in Burry Port, has been granted bail after he appeared in court today, 26 October.

75-year-old Peter Ormerod died days after suffering serious injuries following an alleged assault in Burry Port on 24 September.

Hywel David Williams, aged 39, from Grangetown, Cardiff, was granted bail during a hearing at Swansea Crown Court after entering a not guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter.

Judge Paul Huw Thomas KC told Williams that his trial would begin on July 10 next year.

The judge said: “I am sorry that your trial is as far away as July 10 but there are reasons which you are aware of that mean it cannot be heard before then.

“In the meantime, you can have bail.”

Tributes have previously been paid to the retired former Queen Elizabeth Grammar School for Boys in Carmarthen and Welsh-medium Bro Myrddin Comprehensive School teacher.

Family members said: “Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community.

“A very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.

“Roedd Peter yn berson uchel ei barch, fel athro ac fel aelod o’r gymuned.

“Roedd yn dad, yn dadcu ac yn frawd cariadus ac yn ffrind annwyl iawn.”

